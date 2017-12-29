Speech to Text for Progress towards new fire station

be picking up steam now. the albert lea city council approved two possible locations for a new fire station on tuesday. al fire station-vo-1 lowerthird2line:one step forward in fire station project albert lea, mn the city decided on these two locations. one - on open land the city owns. the second option would require some demolition of standing buildings. the current fire station is under the city offices and offers too little room for gear, equipment and personel. city officials say the fire house has about half the space it should between trucks...which can be dangerous when trying to respond to calls. xxx al fire station-sot-1 lowerthird2line:chad adams albert lea city manager so there's a little bit of a delay there. and every second, and every minute counts in terms of how fast a fire will grow and provide more damage. and create more safety risk to not only property but potentially lives and human health. until the new station is built, adams says the current station and it's operation pose a "moderate but increasing risk." he says the city hopes to have the new station ready to go by june 20-19. ots:warning: faulty phones cell phone.png