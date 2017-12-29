Speech to Text for Development agreement approved

a six to zero vote the mason city council approves the development agreement with san diego based g-eight development. they will be leading the 38 million dollar river city renaissance project that would include a hotel, multipurpose arena, skywalk, conference center and museum. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was at tonights special council meeting he joins us now live. brian what does this mean for the overall project? xxx council meeting-lvo-3 katie - the mayor signed the development agreement at the council desk essentially saying this development agreement is the best interest of the citizens of mason city. council meeting-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:development agreement with g8 development approved mason city, ia what the council approved tonight are the terms of the proposed project as far as how the money will be spent as well as how much money the developers will need to ensure the project goes through. now once the mayor signed that agreement that also means the lawsuit between g eight the city and the mason city chamber of commerce will be dropped within five days. the council are not the only ones in favor of the project, those who spoke at the meeting tonight say this project needs to move forward. xxx council meeting-lsot-1 council meeting-lsot-2 if this thing flip flops again in the new year or in or tonight-- done it's done. you know in my house hold if things don't come together in three years something's wrong. watch out what your wishing for. council meeting-lsot-3 those with the city also discussed where g- eight is as far as having funding for the project. developers saythey have heard from several banks and are working on getting the financing in place. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. thank you brian. and it's important to note - both the financing and the lawsuit being dropped are part of the states requirements before they are willing to award the city funds to do the project.