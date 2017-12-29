Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (12-28-1)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather-main-5 weather-main-4 north iowa and southern minnesota received around 1 to 2 inches of new snowfall and we're going to be seeing another round of 1-3" of snow arriving for friday. this is expected to start late friday morning and continue into friday evening. the wind won't be much of an issue, but temperatures will be chilly with highs only in the single digits. the deep freeze begins friday night with lows plunging into the double digits below zero. we'll be remaining below zero for over 48 hours and all the way through new year's eve and new year's day. next week will begin on a sunny and cool note with highs only in the single digits but this time they'll be in the single digits above zero. colder temperatures will stick around throughout next week as we remain well below our normal highs this time of the year. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: single digits below zero. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday: snow developing by pm/1-3" accumulation. lows: single digits above zero. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. friday night: snow ending/mostly cloudy. lows: double digits below zero. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph.