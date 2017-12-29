Speech to Text for The race to pay property taxes

more and more americans are looking to pay there property taxes earlier than usual. xxx property taxes-vo-4 property taxes-vo-5 were probably at one point five million today typically it is a slower time of the year. we always have those people you come in to pay their taxes early, but this year is definitely a big rush. property taxes-sot-3 property taxes-sot-4 those at the cerro gordo county treasures office say compared to last year - they've seen over a million more dollars in tax revenue this year. they say one of the reasons people may be paying up this time of year rather than march and september when they are due is because people are trying to write off their property tax payments before the new tax plan lowers the amount they can deduct. those still wishing to pay their property taxes can do so-- wright says they will accept tax payemnts online or through the mail as long as they are in before the first of the year. / mayo match-vo-1