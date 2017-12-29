Speech to Text for Technology helps rural hospitals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

news three was there in march when a fire broke out at an apartment in britt-- take a look-- eemergency helps britt victims-stnger-3 lowerthirdcourtesy:march 2017 fire injured five people britt, ia the fire had broke out around four a-m that march morning. five people were injured and taken to hancock county health system.. we're learning now that those victims were able to get the proper care they needed that day at the hospital all thanks to technology. stinger new row 1 katie huinker-stinger-2 k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is seeing what played such a vital role that morning.xxx eemergency helps britt victims-llsotvosot-3 eemergency helps britt victims-llsotvosot-4 emily - im here in the emergency room at hancock county health systems where by just the press of a button they're connected to nurses all the way in south dakota. eemergency helps britt victims-llsotvosot-5 laura - my first thought is wow and my second thought is hey we've got avera's eemergency system that can help our staff handle this kind of load. eemergency helps britt victims-llsotvosot-6 back in march--one only physician and one nurse were working when the five fire victims came in. they used the avera e- emergency service to connect with emergency care specialists in sioux falls south dakota. the team they connected with helped prepare documents, helped intubate two of the patients, along with arranging a life flight transport. one man who helped make the e-emergency service a reality at this local hospital says it was amazing to hear how much this helped that day. walter - its just gave me goosebumps to think about that, thinking these are five lives, five individuals. i usually hear things with numbers but never put a face to the numbers and this is amazing. eemergency helps britt victims-llsotvosot-7 emily - those at the hospital say they use the system behind me three to seven times a week. in britt, emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3. / / the hemsley charitable trust has been funding e- emergency systems like hancock county's all across the upper midwest. to this day they've funded nearly 300 million dollars worth of equipment to rural hospitals. / / ots:opioid deaths