Speech to Text for Contract negotiations begin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and mayo executives met for 6 hours today to negotiate contracts. the talks follow a picket by a group of nearly 80 employees at mayo clinic health system in albert lea. kimt news three's annalisa pardo talked to union leaders after today's session. she joins us live from our rochester studio with more...annalisa? xxx seiu neg-lvo-2 katie - after those six hours, one union bargaining team member tells me, she's still not satisfied. seiu neg-lvo-1 seiu neg-lvo-4 marlene baseman is a member of the union's bargaining team. she tells me there are still four major areas of the contract that mayo and the union disagree on. one of them is healthcare. she also says both sides are still at odds on the proposed clause that would allow mayo to change contracts at will. xxx seiu neg-lsot-1 seiu neg-lsot-2 they still want to modify at will whenever they feel like it and that's not what it's about we want to know on writing, in paper on the contract exactly what we have and not wonder if it's good day-to-day. the next bargaining talk has yet to be scheduled - the union gave dates they are available in january and february...and now mayo has to choose a date. live in rochester, annalisa pardo kimt news three. / thank you annalisa. mayo clinic released a statement that said in part quote "mayo is focused on continuing to negotiate in good faith toward and agreement where patients come first." eemergency helps britt victims-intro-8