Development agreement vote preview

for the mason city city council tonight could move the river city renaissance project forward. the major downtown project includes a hotel, mueseum, and multi- purpose arena. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick will be at the special city council session tonight. he joins us now live from the newsroom with what we can expect...brian? xxx council preview-nrvo-3 katie there have been a lot of moving parts in the project over the last three years-- the council first agreed to do the project with g-8 as the lead developer, but ground was never able to be broken to start the project. city staff at the time explained that was because of a lack of funding. today the council is looking to start moving forward with that same developer, but a different project. council preview-nrvo-1 lowerthird2line:council to vote on development agreement mason city, ia here is a look at the g-8 development site plan for the project. the development agreement will give the public as well as the council a little more background on what this project will entail, not just the looks of the project, but the break down how the money will be used. those we spoke with from the community say the city needs to see this project get done. xxx council preview-nrsot-1 council preview-nrsot-2 there's nothing else that's going to draw people here just the ice arena alone. i know i have followed hockey for years. i've traveled all over the upper midwest when my nephews were playing hockey, people travel. the next step after the vote tonight is to take the agreement and plans to the iowa economic development board to be awarded the state funding for the project. katie those with the city say there are three key aspects the board said they wanted to see before awarding the funds-- a signed purchase sale agreement, a letter of intent for funding and the lawsuit between the city of mason city and g-8 development be dropped. those with the city say they have they have signed the purchase sale agreement but are waiting on the other requirements. live in the newsroom - brian tabick - kimt news 3. / thank you brian. those with the city say none of those requirements from the i-e-d-a board were needed when gatehouse capital was the developer. / seiu union