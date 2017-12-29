Speech to Text for Counterfeit Phones

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

phones.jpg and its not just counterfeit money being passed around these days-- but counterfeit phones as well. fake phones beware-vo-2 lowerthird2line:beware of counterfeit phones mason city, ia iowa cell phone and repair say they're seeing customers in both northern iowa and southern minnesota coming in with illegitimate phones. the owner of iowa cell phone and repair says the phones look like your typical iphone or samsung--but the materials the phones are made of and the software on the phones are very low quality. xxx fake phones beware-sot-2 lowerthird2line:phillip biermann owner, iowa cell phone and repair phil - the second they handed it to me i immediatley looked down and saw what it said on the back saying this is not right. the font doesn't look right to me and the size wasn't correct. biermann says a lot of these knock off phones are being sold on area trade- sell-swap sites on social media. he warns if the price seems too good to be true - most of the time it is. / it's all in the d-n-a... tease