Speech to Text for Opioid Overdoses

earlier this year - president trump declared the opioid crisis a health emergency in the nation...and the issue seems to be getting worse on a state level. according to iowa health experts - this year - more people are expected to die from opioid use than last year. opioid deaths-vo-2 lowerthird2line:iowa opioid related deaths up in 2017 mason city, ia iowa public health officials say 86 people died of opioid overdoses last year...and this year they're expecting nearly 1- hundred. one way of combatting this trend is putting naloxone...an overdose reversal drug...in the hands of more first responders. some state lawmakers we spoke with say legislators on both sides of the aisle are willing to work together to prevent opioid deaths. xxx opioid deaths-sot-2 lowerthird2line:state sen. amanda ragan (d) mason city, ia amanda - it's definitely a bi- partisan issue we're talking about safety of individuals and keeping people alive. republican house representative terry baxter agrees with ragan that this crisis is a bi- partisan issue. senator ragan says she isn't currently involved in any opioid legislation. / a man is pleading