Speech to Text for forecast 12.28.2017

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

your complete and accurate forecast is up next./// welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the light snowfall that began overnight continues to fall through the morning, already pushing down the miles of visibility on the roadways and creating a few slick spots. the snow will begin to taper off around the noon hour for southern minnesota, ending earlier in northern iowa. temperatures will climb back into the double digits today with highs ranging from 10 to 12 degrees across the area, however cloudy skies will stick around into the night where a series of chilly temps return. there remains a chance for isolated snow pockets for friday with the activity looking to remain very light once again. another polar air mass will make way into the area beginning friday night, drying our air and cooling us way down for the weekend. highs will not go above 0 for both saturday and new year's eve leaving us with a very cold start to the new year. today: morning snow, mostly cloudy highs: lower teens. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy highs: near ?2. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday: isolated snow, mostly cloudy highs: middle