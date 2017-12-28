Speech to Text for Hawks win Pinstripe Bowl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

bowl-vogx-2 it's been a grusome 6 plus years for the iowa hawkeyes....not since 2010 has iowa won a bowl game...that's a five-game bowl losing streak...even worse? they are the only team in the nation to lose a bowl game in each of the last four seasons... pinstripe bowl-vogx-1 pinstripe bowl-vogx-3 today the hawks are trying to snap the streak against boston college in the pinstripe bowl... - it's a cold one at yankee stadium but iowa gets on the board first...after a jake gervase pick on the opening drive mason city's miguel recinos makes the 24 yarder - eagles would respond with a t-d...but in the second iowa regains the lead nate stanley fakes the handoff and finds noah fant to the outside for the 8 yard touchdown - it's 17-10 boston at half...but this guy, akrum wadley, in front of his home crowd goes off espcially on special teams...this time he skates on into the endzone from five yards out - under 5 to go in the fourth were tied at 20...and iowa's defense comes up huge...darius wade is sacked by anthony nelson and forces a fumble...hawks ball - and stanley makes it count finding nate wieting who hauls it in...he's stopped just short of the goal line - but no worries very next play it's drake kulick who powers in for the 1 yard strike - and finally it's none other than josh jackson who seals the victory with the int on the eagles final shot. spx fp 2 team score:new era pinstripe bowl ncaa football iowa hawkeyes 27 logoncaaiowahawkeyes.png ... 27-20 iowa with a great second half wins the pinstripe bowl, akrum wadley is the mvp with 287 all purpose yards, josh jackson ties the school record with an 8 interception single season and kirk ferentz ties hayden fry with 143 career wins at iowa.xxx pinstripe bowl-sot-1 pinstripe bowl-sot-2 i couldn't be prouder of our team in the second half they came out i thought they played tough gritty football and certainly we are playing and tough conditions so this was really a challenge for both teams. pinstripe bowl-sot-3 pinstripe bowl-sot-4 this is just fantastic i mean a lot of hard work you know going to get a bowl game when obviously you guys are aware that we haven't won one in a while also been able to get this is pretty sweet. pinstripe bowl-sot-5 pinstripe bowl-sot-6 you know i've never been in this situation in the past so it definitely was a lot of fun it was a little chilly but you know you never get a feeling like that back so it was great. pinstripe bowl-sot-7 pinstripe bowl-sot-8 that's something you dream of as a little kid watching games watching bowl games you know that's what you picture yourself doing when you go in the backyard so being able to be a part of that is pretty cool pinstripe bowl-sot-9 twolves-vo-1 twolves-vo-2