Speech to Text for New vaccination proposal

measles outbreak in minnesota is prompting new legislation that one lawmaker is getting behind. currently minnesota law requires a child to be vaccinated before enrolling in child care or school but it does allow for exemptions for medical or religious reasons. now d-f-l representative mike freiberg is sponsoring legislation that would require parents to talk with a physician before opting out. freiberg says parents should have the knowledge and information that will help them make a good choice. a local mother says she's completely on board. brianna dibble local mother "kids and people who are unable to be vaccinated are affected by whether or not the local community vaccinates their kids or requires them to be. so i think it's a really important thing." the minnesota department of health says 79 people were affected by the measles outbreak in the state.