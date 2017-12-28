Speech to Text for SAW: Shannon Pisney

pisney has been a well known name on the baskteball court since her freshman season helping crestwood get to state...but it was an acl tear as a sophomore that truly pushed her to be the player she is today...the standout senior is our newest student athelte of the week.xxx pisney saw-pkg-1 pisney saw-pkg-2 whitney: for crestwood's senior shannon pisney it's always been basketball shannon: i can kind of take my anger out on the court nat whitney: because the hardwood is home for the cadet. pisney saw-pkg-3 pisney: every time i step on the court all my worries are my bad day just goes away i can just forge ot about everything that happened that day and i know that my teammates are there to back me up on the court and make my day better pisney saw-pkg-4 whitney: but pisney is there to pick up her teammates too...from leading her 3rd ranked squad averging over 19 points a game to showing leadership in practice every day. pisney saw-pkg-5 ellie: you can just sense that determination she has at every practice and it makes you want to fight more for your team and for her pisney saw-pkg-6 whitney: that tenacity makes pisney almost unguardalbe on the court too...something coach doug sickles says in invaluable for his team this season. pisney saw-pkg-8 coach: shannons just got incredible competitive drive you know she's the type of kid that can take the inside outside so she's been on match a problem for a lot of teams pisney saw-pkg-7 whitney: but pisney's go to move is all about sharing the rock... shannon: i like to drive and then kick to a shooter and they make it i mean that's my favorite thing ever is just watching my teammates hit that three when i pass it to them whitney: now with two state appearances under her belt...pisney along with the four other seniors are ready to bring crestwood down to the well one last time. pisney: this is it this is the final year so i have to do what i have to do to make the team better and to make myself better pisney saw-vo-1 the second half of the winter season is about to kick off...help us find our next student athlete of the week by nominating them at this link on kimt.com.