Airbnb is big business

hospitality site, air-b-n-b, is growing in our area...and it's growth isn't expected to stop any time soon. air bnb-vo-1 lowerthird2line:airbnb continues to grow with superbowl in sight rochester, mn minnesota saw an increase of guests using the site in 20-17, with 179 thousand guest arrivals. in rochester alone - more than 7-thousand guests used the site with rochester hosts earning a total income of 1 point 6 million dollars. airbnb projects even more growth in february as the superbowl touches down in the twin cities. they even started an initiative called project 612 to help gain more hosts, helping the cities take what they call "full economic" advantage of the superbowl. one local host says she's already seeing activitiy for the superbowl, all the way in rochester. xxx air bnb-sot-1 lowerthird2line:brittaney lehman local airbnb host we have had a lot of people asking questions about the apartment and like how long they can stay. i don't know if they're actually attending the superbowl or if they're just coming here to watch with friends, but we've had a lot of activity especially for the month of february, that first weekend of february. and mason city hosts welcomed 350 guests and earned $24,000 in 20-17. live