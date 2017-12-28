Speech to Text for Technology in the cold

and so are some phone batteries. kimt news three's annalisa pardo is live in rochester now with tips on how to be smart with smartphones in the cold. annalisa i know i've had that problem... technology in the cold-liveintro-3 i do too katie! i have an iphone 6s and earlier today my phone was at 40 percent. but after walking outside just to my car and back twice - it dropped to 18 percent so i needed answers. xxx technology in the cold-livepkg-1 technology in the cold-livepkg-4 my phone will drop down and die, and like restart. technology in the cold-livepkg-2 a day like today, about halfway through the day my phone will just die. and it won't work any more. technology in the cold-livepkg-7 track 1 it's an inconvenience... technology in the cold-livepkg-3 sometimes i'll want to use my phone, i'll want to take pictures or something, and i cant. track 2 technology in the cold-livepkg-5 a local i-t expert says the cold weather causes the electrons in the device to discharge slower. technology in the cold-livepkg-6 in the winter time your phone just discharges slower, and if it gets colder it wont discharge at all. so your phone will shut off. technology in the cold-livepkg-8 track 3 gorecki says this happens around zero degrees. but the battery isn't the only part the cold affects. the screen will break easier. just because the mmolecules are frozen, they're tighter together i guess. track 4 making the screen more fragile. his advice to keeping your phone safe in the cold? the best is just to put it into your pocket so your body heat will kind of keep it warm. if you're going to leave it in your car, make sure to shut it off, don't leave it on or else it could ruin the battery or at least decrease the battery life. technology in the cold-livetag-2 another person i talked to today brought up a good point. it can be dangerous to have such a sensitive phone, especially in these dangerously cold temps. so it's always good to have an extra charger on hand. live in rocheser, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. / on the other end of the thermometer - companies say your phone will be affected by temperatures over 95 degrees fahrenheit. / you have