Speech to Text for Treating Mild Cognitive Impairment

adults who have started to notice they're more forgetful than they used to be may have a condition called mild cognitive impairment. symptoms can involve problems with memory - language - thinking and judgement that are greater than normal age-related changes but not as severe as dementia. recent studies by the american academy of neurology have found it's a much more common condition than once believed - anywhere from 15 to 20 percent of people age 65 and older have it. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is finding out about a new approach doctors are using to treat the condition. she's live in the rochester studio with more...deedee? xxx memory study-lvo-2 raquel - there is no drug treatment for patients with mild cognitive impairment - however there is something physicians can prescribe that may slow down the rate at which the condition progresses... a little exercise. memory study-vo-1 memory study-lvo-3 a new guideline for medical practitioners says they should recommend regular workouts to people with the condition. six month studies showed that twice- weekly workouts may help people with mild cognitive impairment as part of an overall approach to managing their symptoms. xxx memory study-sot-1 memory study-lsot-2 " by aerobic exercise here we're not talking about necessarily marathon running but brisk walking, you can get out and raise a sweat when you're walking and that might very well be beneficial for you as well." dr. petersen - the lead author of the new mild cognitive impairment guideline - is a worldwide leader in researching this stage of the disease when symptoms possibly could be stopped or reversed. live in the rochester studio deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. the