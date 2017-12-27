Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

jon wx weather-main-6 weather-main-5 another cold and sunny day in the books. clouds will be moving in for the rest of the night which will also bring snowfall along with it. the snow will start around 10 to midnight for our area. accumulations will be mostly between 1 to 3 inches by the end of thursday morning. for traveling, the roads will be slick and visibilities will be low with patchy blowing snow as winds will be around 10 to 15 mph. temperatures will be better as we wake up tomorrow with overnight lows only hitting near 0 and a warm up by thursday morning. highs for tomorrow afternoon will be back in the double digits above zero! after the snow wraps up, there will be a break between snow chances for thursday afternoon into friday. friday will bring some more isolated snow chances. brutally cold air will follow in behind the next wave of snow chances. highs and lows will be below zero as we go through saturday and sunday, and even starting off the new year. tonight: light snow. lows: near 0. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. thursday: morning snow, mostly cloudy. highs: lower teens winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. thursday night: mostly cloudy. lows: near -2. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph.