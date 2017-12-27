Speech to Text for Forecast 12.27.2017

let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( cold temperatures and dry air remain in the forecast for the day. the sun will stick around until the evening, when clouds begin to increase and the chance for snow rises, especially overnight. highs will return to the positive side, but stay in the single digits before falling back around zero tonight. as the snow arrives, we'll notice temperatures beginning to rise again overnight. wind chill values will stay dangerously low for the majority of the extended forecast. light snow will return tonight and will continue into thursday. a couple inches of accumulation look likely for that time. our high point will be 12 degrees on thursday before another powerful arctic air mass moves in this weekend ? cooling us back into the sub zero values. a high of 5 is expected friday with a low of ?11 saturday morning. the sun will return once again on new years day. today: sunny, cold. highs: low?to? middle single digits winds: southwest 5 to 10 mph. tonight: light snow likely. lows: near 0. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: morning snow, mostly cloudy.