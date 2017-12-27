Speech to Text for Pinstripe Bowl Preview

been nearly seven years since the iowa football program has won a bowl game...a stat every single hawkeye on the roster is ready to change as they take on boston college at the pinstripe bowl tomorrow afternoon.xxx iowa bowl preview-pkg-1 iowa bowl preview-pkg-2 lots of the preparation for the pinstripe bowl was done in iowa city...so when the hawkeye football team arrived in new york city, there was time for some sight seeing. first stop was a bit of a history lesson on christmas day...touring the 9-11 memorial and museum...plus the one world observatory... iowa bowl preview-pkg-4 miguel: you know it kind of puts things in perspective you know i mean because don't get me wrong we all want to win this football game but somethings are more important than football iowa bowl preview-pkg-3 nat iowa bowl preview-pkg-5 josh: i've only seen things like this in the movies so to be here and to be able to ring the bell i think it's really awesome and i'm really looking forward to it iowa bowl preview-pkg-6 whitney: then on tuesday morning some of the hawks got to open the new york stock exchange. but then it was all business getting a light practice and checking out yankee stadium the night before their bowl game against a boston college team who's defense has that big ten flair. iowa bowl preview-pkg-7 there big guys there physical they're not going to hurt themselves they're going to make you work for everything iowa bowl preview-pkg-8 whitney: iowa head coach kirk ferentz says in a lot of the eagles style of football is similair to their own...but one things for sure...the hawkeye d is going to have to find a way to stop true freshman tailback aj dillon...a 6-foot, 240 pounder who's racked up 1,432 yards on 268 carries, a 5.3 average. iowa bowl preview-pkg-9 kirk: you look at them playing the way they did the last six ball games his production during that time so my sister will probably figure out that we've got to find a way to slow him down a little bit and try to contain him if we wanna have a chance to win this ballgame iowa bowl preview-pkg-10 lowerthirdcourtesy:courtesy: hawkeyesports josey jewell iowa senior mlb josey: he might be one of the bigger guys we've seen but he also can move around pretty well for a big guy so i think he's just a really good running back and we're going to have to be ready for all phases on him. iowa bowl preview-gx-2 this bowl game is pretty big for ferentz too because he is one win away from tying hayden fry as the hawkeyes' all-time winningest football coach. it's a 4:15 kickoff tomorrow. / empire state building-vo-1 empire state building-vo-2 this is pretty cool too, tonight the emipre state building is lit in red and yellow in honor of the pinstripe bowl..gold for iowa and red for boston college. / isu fb in memphis-vo-1