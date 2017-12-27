Speech to Text for Time to ditch the Christmas tree

trees rochester, mn now that christmas is over - the time has come to ditch those real trees. that's because fire officials say they could be safety hazard. albert lea's deputy fire chief says you can safely keep your tree for about a month as long a you kept it watered. but any longer than that and it's time to say goodbye.xxx christmas trees-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jeff laskowske albert lea deputy fire chief "as they start to dry out, ya know the longer you keep them, even if you try to keep them really well watered eventually they do dry out. and then it takes just a small amount of heat or issue to have a problem." christmas trees-sotgrx-4 in mason city trees should be placed at your curbside prior to 7:00 a.m. on wednesday, january 10. people in albert lea can drop off their trees in the parking lot north of the city dog pound by january 8th. and people in rochester have until march 31st to drop their trees off at the compost site. / live