Speech to Text for Feedback requested by city council

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

council is looking at changing the time of their scheduled meetings...but first they want your input. cl city council-vo-1 lowerthird2line:clear lake council asks community for feedback clear lake, ia the council is asking the public if they would like to have a the meetings at an earlier time in an effort to get the community more involved. right now the meetings start at six thirty but the council is wondering if that time should be made earlier. those we spoke with say they'd rather have a later start time. xxx cl city council-sot-1 lowerthird2line:larry nibur clear lake, ia i'd say keep it at six thirty i think six o clock people are eating super they are watching the news so prefer to have it later and the six thirty time is better. if the council votes to move the start time-- the change would take place startnig in febuary. cl city council-sot-3 if you want to voice your opinion that survey is on kimt dot com with this story under local news. / net