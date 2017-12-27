Speech to Text for Heat and energy assistance available

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

drop, heat and electric bills will continue to rise. that's why three rivers community action in zumbrota is offering an energy assistance program for those who qualify. energy assistance-stinger-3 kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has more. xxx energy assistance-llvosot-1 energy assistance-llvosot-3 imagine having no heat in your home during these bitter cold days...unfortun ately that is the case for people in our communities. the good news is - there is help available. energy assistance-llvosot-6 the executive director of three rivers community action tells me that this assistance is available for people of all ages with varying sources of income. both home owners and renters may be eligible for assistance and there are also funds for energy related repairs-like a broken furnace. they understand that families with low incomes may struggle to pay all of their bills especially in the depths of winter. energy assistance-llvosot-4 "one thing can happen that puts them back a little bit and just by having this program available to families, it really can help people make ends meet through a long winter." energy assistance-llvosot-5 the deadline to apply is may 31st. in rochester, im brooke mckivergan-kimt news 3. if you would like to learn more or apply for assistance- kimt.com:local news just head to our website and look for this story under local news. ots:warming center open warming