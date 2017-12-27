Speech to Text for Working in the cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

used to weather like this in the midwest but when it hits--it can still be a shock. and working it in all day can be unbearable. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is getting an idea on how people are handing today's cold temps.xxx cold outside-llpkg-2 cold outside-llpkg-3 emily - for some being out in the cold today may mean pumping up gas or just heading to your car. for others its all in a days work. cold outside-llpkg-5 you could say on this day--working outside isn't exactly comfortable for casey swyter. casey - its not fun, its very cold out. swyter found out his work load today consists of checking fire hydrants--a job that needs to be done..especially in the frigid temps. cold outside-llpkg-4 casey - we've been putting anti-freeze in to try to get them to thaw out. cold outside-llpkg-6 - nat- then there's those who have to stay indoors even though they may want to go outside. cold outside-llpkg-7 kendra - after yesterday and hearing the weather this morning we were like yeah we're not going outside. cold outside-llpkg-8 at newman catholic early childhood day care--they go by a chart to determine if its okay to go outside. that includes looking up the current air temperature--co mparing that to the chart--and putting out a green, yellow, or red warning. of course today's was red-- - nat - leaving kids playing in empty classrooms and going on walks to burn off energy versus going outside. kendra - the huge thing is being moving and learning and large motor skills and exercising as much as they can. lucky for these kids they get to stay indoors--- for others--its just all part of being an adult... casey - gloves and hats, vests, carhart jackets. emily - in mason city, emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3. / / mennen says she was happy to see kids coming in all bundled up...some even wearing snowsuits. / ots:cold weather crashes cold across the country.jpg