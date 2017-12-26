Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 12-26-17

it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((it is a bitterly cold start to the day with wind chills 20 to 35 below zero. vehicles even have hard times starting in these kinds of conditions. the temps will only climb to near zero today and lower single single digits. the sun will be out as we stay cold for today and tomorrow. once clouds return for thursday, the temperatures will be a little warmer but snow chances will also be back in place. light snow will return wednesday night and will continue into thursday. a couple inches of accumulation look likely for that time. our high point will be 12 degrees on thursday before another powerful arctic air mass moves in after the snowfall for this weekend. a high of 0 is expected friday with a low of ?15 saturday morning. highs will be around ?5 on saturday and sunday with lows near ?15 through monday morning. sunshine returns on monday. today: mostly sunny. highs: near zero/low to mid single digits. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: near ?13. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. highs: low to mid