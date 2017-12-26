Speech to Text for DISPOSING OF CHRISTMAS PACKAGING

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

about giving and receiving gifts on christmas -- you also have to be aware of where you are throwing out all of that packaging in the coming days. xmas trash-1 xmas trash-vo-3 law enforcement is warning people that leaving boxes and packaging can alert burglars of what is now in the house. seeing a big screen t-v box could be tempting for burglars. one woman we spoke with says she never thought about her trash leading to her being the victim of a burglary. xxx xmas trash-1 xmas trash-sot-2 oh boy i never did i never saw in terms of our trash saying what we got and making us available to a burglar. police say you can take your trash straight to the landfill to keep people from seeing what you have thrown out, or toss boxes and garbage a little at a time. injuries on xmas-vo-3 the