Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (12-25-2017)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather-main-4 merry christmas! it is feeling like we live in the north pole today! highs have struggled to even make it to 5 degrees today and will get even colder this evening and tonight. a wind chill advisory is in effect from 6pm through 12pm tomorrow. air temperatures will fall to around 10 below tonight with wind chills as cold as 30 below. frostbite would occur in around 30 minutes at those temperatures, so please bundle up well! we will stay sunny for tuesday with a high of around 3 degrees. wind chills will be around -20 degrees or colder. plan on a low of -11 for tomorrow night with clear skies. we don't escape the single digits on wednesday even with sunshine continuing. light snow will return wednesday night and will continue into thursday. a couple inches of accumulation look likely for that time. our high point will be 14 degrees on thursday before another powerful arctic air mass moves in. a high of 0 is expected friday with a low of - 15. highs will be around -5 on saturday and sunday with lows around - 15through monday morning. sunshine returns on monday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: near -10. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny. highs: low to mid single digits. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. tuesday night: mostly clear. lows: near -11. winds: west at 4 to 8 mph. hitting the gym-vo-3 it's still christmas day - and many of us still have a meal ahead of us - or at least dessert. but some are already thinking about the next few