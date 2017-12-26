Speech to Text for Salvation Army Meal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and in rochester - a christmas meal isn't just about the food either - as it's also a time for those from all over the country as well as our own backyards to come together. salvation army meal-stngr-1 kimt news three's annalisa pardo takes us to the rochester salvation army's christmas meal. xxx salvation army meal-llpkg-1 salvation army meal-llpkg-2 about 300 people came to the salvation army adult day program for a christmas meal. salvation army meal-llpkg-5 track 1 doors open, table set, and music playing... piano as about 50 volunteers and hundreds of guests come together for a christmas meal. we don't want anyone to be alone, that's what its about major james frye and his wife have been hosting these salvation army meals for 42 years. salvation army meal-llpkg-3 when i was a child, our house burnt down about 2 weeks before christmas. and somebody showed up at the door but was wearing a uniform. and they brought our family food,and clothes and toys. they didn't know us but somebody had said heres a family who lost their home, and i said that's something i want to do. salvation army meal-llpkg-6 track 3 they say this isn't just for local residents - it's for everyone who needs a place to go, or people to be with. we don't want anyone to be alone, that's what its about. the season, christmas spirit, is getting together, telling people you love them and care about them. and what a better way to do it that have a meal on christmas day. track 4 the pittman family is in town all the way from louisiana for denny pittman's brain surgery at mayo - which was recently pushed back until after christmas. salvation army meal-llpkg-4 so instead of driving two days back and two days up here again, we decided to stay and spend christmas with y'all. salvation army meal-llpkg-7 track 5 though they're spending christmas in a new town, the pittmans just might have found a new holiday tradition. this is the first time we've ever really done something like this and it's a special feeling. everybody should experience it and take part in giving back to your community. because everybody get's down and everybody needs a helping hand. this year someone donated ten giant bags of stuffed animals. so everybody who got a meal and volunteered here today will be going home with an extra christmas gift. in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. the salvation army will be serving lunch the rest of the week. and after 42 years, this will be the frye's last year hosting the salvation army christmas dinner since they are retiring.