Avoiding holiday injuries

with friends and family... but unfortunately - some spend it in the emergency room. according to the u-s consumer product safety commision - the number of people heading to the hospital for an injury is higher this time of year. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live in the newroom to explain why - brian?xxx injuries on christmas-nrvo-2 katie - according to that report - doctors expect a five to 12 percent spike in the number of people heading to the emegency room during the holiday season. while those with the mason city fire department say they are not seeing an increase in people with holiday injuries - that's not stopping them from trying to make people aware of the risks. injuries on christmas-nrvo-3 lowerthird2line:visits to er go up during the holidays mason city, ia one major risk is all that time spent preparing that holiday feast. this time of year - there are more people working in the kitchen... and trying to work too fast can lead to cuts and burns. the report also shows about 12 to 15-thousand people head to the emergency room due to a fall while trying to hang holiday decorations.xxx injuries on christmas-nrsot-1 injuries on christmas-nrsot-3 you want to be careful especially taking them down we've been pretty fortunate it has been warm and not so icy this year but when you are taking it own you want to make sure you are being careful and minding yourself and make sure your are not slipping and falling. another big concern is the amount of alcohol consumed during the holidays. katie-- those we spoke with say you should try to keep the dirnking to a minimum. live in the newsroom brian tabick k--i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. the consumer report also gives some tips on emergency room etiquette... saying people should stay off their phones and be patient as they wait for treatment. /