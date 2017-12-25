Speech to Text for Mental health funding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

mason city police say the department knows there is a mental health crisis on the horizon in the community--- and they are hoping to change that. mcpd mental health grant-vo-2 lowerthird2line:mcpd receives mental health grant mason city, ia the u-s department of justice recently granted seventy five thousand dollars to mason city police in order develop a plan to deal with co-exhisting substance abuse and mental health disorders. the money will go toward hiring a liason that will work with officers and mental health providers - helping to promote effective interactions between police and those in the community who need real help.xxx mcpd mental health grant-sot-3 lowerthird2line:chief jeff brinkley mason city police department jeff - i think it has the potential to be really big. i think as we see the money for mental health dry up and the number of beds for mental health dry up we have to do something as a community to manage that otherwise everything will be crisis. the liason will start out working twenty hours each week. chief brinkley explains - by developing a plan for the community - he hopes to reduce the need for force when dealing with someone suffering through a mental health crisis. it could also reduce the number of times police respond to mental health calls - and save taxpayer dollars. /