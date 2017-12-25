Speech to Text for Airport travel slows down on Christmas Day

this past saturday was estimated to be the busiest day of the year for airline travelers... but we wondered - is anyone catching a flight on christmas? kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is live at the rochester airport with more - brooke?xxx airport holiday travel-lvo-3 katie - from what i've been told there were six flights leaving out of the airport here today-two of which were delayed this morning. airport holiday travel-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:holiday travel rochester, mn a family i spoke with was planning to surprise their folks in columbus - ohio with what everyone wants for christmas-a puppy! their flight was delayed but they are not letting that ruin their christmas spirit.xxx airport holiday travel-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:bonnie steinberg rochester, mn "we're just going to get in a little bit later and hopefully he'll still be content." there is one definite perk to traveling on the holiday. steinburg tells me that her tickets ended up costing her seventy five dollars less to fly out on christmas day than if she decided to fly out tomorrow. live in rochester- brooke mckivergan-kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. while the final numbers for december travel aren't in yet... those at rochester international airport say during the month of november... they saw a 76 percent increase in passengers compared to last year.