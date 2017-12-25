Speech to Text for Community gathers for Christmas dinner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

makes the holidays so special. and in mason city - churches take turns each year making sure everyone gets a big christmas meal. mc community dinner-stngr-1 k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is find out how much this annual christmas community dinner means to residents in the area.xxx mc community dinner-llpkg-2 mc community dinner-llpkg-3 emily - for 24 years now the community dinner has been passed from church to church all around the community in able to keep the tradition alive. for some of those its what they hold on to this time of year. lowerthird2line:community christmas dinner mason city, ia on this day---being catholic or lutheran doesn't matter. mc community dinner-llpkg-5 nancy - its kind of nice they all have their little way they do it but every place is nice and they always accomodate you good, treat you nice. mc community dinner-llpkg-6 mic - well you get to know them a little bit and everyone seems to be really happy and you can't beat good warm, food on a cold day and that's what we have today and i really enjoy meeting people. mc community dinner-llpkg-9 rolling acres christian reformed church is hosting this year's community christmas dinner-- for nancy waage - it has become a tradition that means a lot. nancy - its kind of nice its kind of a sad time sometimes makes you think about those you've lost or people that are around you don't see all the time. waage has been attending the annual christmas dinner for seven years now-- sharing a quick hour of good food and smiles with her neighbors. nancy - its nice to have this for christmas and make it a tradition for my son and i. mick baker has spent the past 15 years volunteering in the different host churches--makin g it somewhat of a tradition for himself. mic - i know its a lot of work for the host church and they kind of rotate it, its a committee that puts this together. so whether they were eating or greeting-- you could tell this "tradition" is one everyone can enjoy. nancy - you enjoy it, you feel like you had one good meal. mc community dinner-llpkg-4 emily - in mason city, emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3. / / those who coordinate the dinner say several churches offer to open up their doors for the event every year - but only one can be selected. / airport holiday