Speech to Text for Last minute shopping

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

being only one day away... many people are still making their way to the stores to purchase last minute gifts. last minute shopping-vo-1 last minute shopping-vo-2 here's a look at the peace plaza in downtown rochester earlier today. it was pretty steady with residents making their way to several businesses to have lunch and find gifts for their loved ones. luckily for rochester resident noelle larson...she got a head start on her christmas shopping. but she says deciding on what to buy could be why some people wait until the last minute.xxx last minute shopping-sot-1 last minute shopping-sot-2 i think there is pressure associated with it and people are worried that they are not going ot get the right thing or something that sombebody likes so with our family we just tend to do more for the children." noelle says the only "last minute" thing she has to do now is wrap all of her gifts. / but