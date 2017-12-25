Speech to Text for Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we begin tonight remembering three lives that were lost decades ago. on christmas eve in 1953... the rochester fire department received a call that a child fell through the ice on silver lake. firefighers ambrose riley and stanley o'brien were two of the first to arrive on scene and enter the danger zone. they tried to use a ladder to rescue the boy - john paul stevenson - but then fell in the water. all three disappeared underneath the surface and when they were finally removed... the efforts to revive them failed. kimt news three's stefante randall attended the memorial ceremony today and spoke to firefighters on why it's important to remember this day and the men who risked their own lives to try to save a child's.xxx roch fire memorial-pkg-2 roch fire memorial-pkg-4 the tragedy of firefighters ambrose riley..stanley o'brien and 9 year-old john paul stephenson that took place on christmas eve in 1953 at silver lake will never go away... as the rochester fire department remember them for their ultimate sacrifice. roch fire memorial-pkg-5 "so it's really too to bring to light the sacrifices that people in the fire service past, current and future members the rochester fire department especially and what they're willing to do for the community members." roch fire memorial-pkg-6 the ceremony included comments from fire chief greg martin..a bell ceremony and the laying of the wreath on the lake by some of the fire department's newest members. -nats- captain fein says while the fire department made rescue attempts and used the proper techniques.. he says the new equipment now is more helpful in relief efforts. "we've come along way with our training probably being the biggest thing, but with the tools and the equipment, our knowledge of ice and how dangerous it is we've come along way in all those aspects." captain holly mulholland has been with the rochester fire department for nine years and says that she is hopeful this event will shed light on the sacrifices they make to make sure evryone is safe. lowerthird2line:holly mulholland cpt. rochester fire department "we work 24 hour shifts when we leave in the morning another battalion will come and work 24 hours on christmas day that something that we're all very used to it's a part of shift life and it's something that all first responders and their families deal with around the holidays." roch fire memorial-pkg-8 "a lot of people use this trail system and when they walk around silver lake and when they run around silver lake whatever they're doing they see it and it's nice to honor the people that have gone before us in that way." reporting in rochester - stefante randall kimt news 3. the rochester fire department hopes this ceremony will remind community members to use caution on and around the ice during this time of the year. /