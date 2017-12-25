Speech to Text for Holiday travel safety reminders

and with many people hitting the road for holiday travel... the cerro gordo county sheriff's office has a few reminders for drivers. holiday safe driving-vo-2 holiday safe driving-vo-3 authorities say people using their cell phones and driving while under the influence are the two most common things they see during the holiday season. deputy sheriff brian feld says it results in fatal crashes... which law enforcement are trying to prevent by making sure drivers are following the rules.xxx holiday safe driving-sot-2 the biggest concerns are getting a designated driver if you are going to have a holiday party, make sure all of your occupants are buckled up make sure the driver is staying off the cellphone." according to the cerro gordo county sheriff's office... last year iowa had three fatal car crashes around the christmas holiday.