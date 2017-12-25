Speech to Text for Red Kettle donations still needed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

non- profit is concerned after not meeting their holiday donation goal. so in an effort to end the season on a high note and close out the last week of bell ringing for the 20-17 red kettle campaign in albert lea... local organizers participated in a ring off. kimt news three's stefante randall spoke to one local bell ringer on how the efforts are impacting the community.xxx kettle follow-pkg-2 lowerthird2line:red kettle donations still needed albert lea, mn the sounds of bell ringing echoed inside of market place foods by marvin raatz - who has particpated for the past five years. kettle follow-pkg-4 "our numbers are down but you know we're just hoping that faith in god's hands that we would end up raising more and it will come in and will just have to work with what comes in." kettle follow-pkg-5 this year - the salvation army in albert lea had a goal to raise 100,000 dollars for the 20-17 red kettle campaign. as of right now - they have only raised 40,000 dollars. "a lot of this money people don't realize stays in albert lea, stays in the albert lea community in our area and a lot of it it helps with food, it helps with christmas toys and also with people doesn't realize it helps with utilities." lieutenant gloria pelayo says although she is thankful for the donations they have recieved.. she would like to get closer to their goal in efforts to help serve families in need. kettle follow-pkg-6 "our goal is to break the cycle of poverty so we need to give more opportunities to kids so when they grow up they don't have the same the same situation that their parents are living in now." kettle follow-pkg-7 as for martin - he says bell ringing and giving back to the community has only encouraged him to try to help as many peolple as possibble. "you know for me i'm blessed because yes i do in a sense get to see firsthand you know the many families that come in where some people may get to see or not i get to see it on daily basis and its kind of tough when you have things and you see that other people don't have nearly what you have." in albert lea - stefante randall kimt news 3. / for those who would like to still make a donation... you can do so by visiting the salvation army in albert lea. /