Sam Stoll PKG

stoll pkg-intro-3 it hasn't been quite the college career sam stoll imagined...the former nationally ranked kasson mantorville wrestler has been through two acl tears since becoming an iowa hawkeye but now in his junior season...he's back true to form.xxx stoll pkg-pkg-1 stoll pkg-pkg-3 whitney: on december first the iowa hawkeyes needed a pin in their final bout to beat illinois...and sam stoll did exactly that... that's probably the first match i've probably really been where i mean the crowd was like that. whitney: carver hawkeye arena errupted...celeb rating the one point dual victory...and knowing their heavyweight is back and healthy. stoll pkg-pkg-2 anytime you are out there competing it's a good time it's a lot better than sitting on the sidelines and doing rehab. stoll pkg-pkg-4 whitney: the kasson mantorville grad had big dreams he wanted to accomplish as a hawk...but an acl tear the end of his redshirt freshman year, followed by another on the same knee the next season put a detour along the way but if stoll is making one thing clear, it's that the road to the ultimate goal is still open. two years things didn't go as they should of or you know there's little bumps on the road there's things that i had set out for goals and those are gone now so i'm not dwelling on the past you know i know what's in front of me and i know what i gotta do to get there whitney: and he's going to get it by doing what he loves and that's using his greco background to his advantage, with upper body ties and throws, to give a crowd a show and hear his favorite thing...the whistle after a pin. i mean that's the goal i think any wrestler you know they try to go out and they want to pin there guy i mean my goal is to every match is to go out there and dominate my opponents and you know wrestle with intensity and a style that's fun to watch for the fans.