Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (12/242017)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and last night and even grazed the southern viewing area with a dusting this morning. if you are traveling south beware of the fresh snow that has fallen. otherwise, it was nice to see the sunshine this afternoon, but clouds and even a few flurries will move through this evening and early on tonight. accumulations will be a dusting to nothing followed by partly cloudy skies and lows between 0 and 5 degrees. christmas day: plan on a mix of sun and clouds with single digit highs. with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, wind chills between -10 and -20 degrees will be possible so please bundle up if outside. a wind chill advisory is in effect for our northern counties from 6pm 12/25 to 12pm 12/26 for wind chills between -15 and -30. frostbite will occur in around 30 minutes. tuesday remains sunny but cold with a high of 0 to 5 degrees and lows between -12 and -6 tuesday and wednesday morning. wednesday will see increasing clouds after a sunny start with highs in the upper single digits. light snow will arrive wednesday night and linger through thursday. a couple inches of accumulation will be possible. highs will be in the middle teens thursday with another arctic blast for the new years weekend. lows could certainly be double digit subzero friday and saturday night with subzero highs possible saturday through monday. we also have a snow chance for friday and saturday. tonight: scattered flurries early/partly cloudy. lows: low to mid single digits. winds: west northwest at 10 to 20 mph. christmas: mix of sun and clouds. highs: low to upper single digits. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. monday night: mostly clear. lows: near -10. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph.