Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (12-23-2017)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

brandon wx we lucked out with the clouds avoiding most of the area today, but even with the sunshine, highs only managed to get to around 20 degrees. we will fall back to the single digits tonight as clouds return from the south. expect mostly cloudy skies through north iowa and at least partly cloudy skies through southern minnesota. that cloud cover will linger for most of sunday with partly sunny conditions and highs in the lower 20's. a few flurries will be possible in the evening and first half of the night followed by partly cloudy skies. then, an arctic high moves in and brings its frigid air with it. lows will be in the lower to middle single digits for sunday night with highs in the middle to upper single digits for christmas day. wind chills may be in the negative double digits at times. monday night should be the worst of it with lows between -5 and -10 degrees. tuesday will feature single digit highs and sunshine. we do start to warm back to the teens for at least wednesday and thursday as snow chances return late wednesday night and linger through into friday and saturday. another arctic blast will arrive for friday and the weekend, potentially even colder than the first arctic blast. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper single digits. winds: west southwest at 4 to 8 mph. sunday: partly sunny. highs: low 20's. winds: west at 6 to 12 mph. sunday night: isolated flurries early/partly cloudy. lows: middle to lower single digits. winds: west becoming northwest at 10 to 20 mph. and it was a team effort to get lambeau