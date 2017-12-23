Speech to Text for Sports Overtime (12/22)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

austin wrestle-intro-2 - the albert lea wrestling team told us this week.. they feel confident against everybody. - as they should. - last weekend.. they wrestled at the minnesota christmas tournament and four tigers found the medal stand. ot vs:10-0 albert lea tigers 4-3 austin packers - tonight.. their dual schedule heats up.. against one of their biggest rivals... the austin packers. - albert lea is 10 and oh this season.. the packers are 4 and 3. - whitney blakemore was matside.. and has our highlights. / lowerthird2line ot:whitney blakemore whitney.blakemore@kimt.com - aj you mentioned the tigers 10 and oh dual meet record... well that really doesn't do it justice. - in those 10 duals.. albert lea is outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 504 to 187. al at austin wrestle-vo-5 lowerthird2line ot:albert lea at austin austin, mn - but tonight... austin has the home mat advantage. - we jump to 170 where albert lea is wasting no time tonight...brody nielsen gets the fall over kaden igou in just 47 seconds - next at 182 it's spencer indrelie for the tigers getting another 6 team points with the pin in the second over chance brady - up to 220 brady nielsen keeps the good times going it's another albert lea fall in 1:16 over austin's sam johnson - we've got 285 for the finale...elijah marks gets the pack a few points with the pin in 58 seconds over cristian garcia lowerthirdlinescore ot:mn hs wrestling albert lea austin 65 18 final but this one is all third ranked albert lea 65-18. / / dual 1 at osage-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:forest city at osage osage, ia - the mats are also out in osage tonight..... the devils taking on forest city. - first bout is at 145...osage's spencer mooberry fighting for the takedown against kristian gunderson mooberry would get the 9-2 decision - at 152 maximos soto gets the win for forest city in the high scoring affair it's a 16-10 decision over osage's mitchell schotanus lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs wrestling forest city osage 27 45 final - but green devils take the dual 45-27. / dual 2 at osage-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:c-g-d vs. new hampton osage, ia - and on the other mat... its 8th ranked clarion goldfield dows.. against top ranked new hampton turkey valley. - noah fye starts things out right at 145 for the chickasaws getting the pn in 1 minute 24 seconds. - really great bout at 160 between two ranked wrestlers but cale reicks gets this important single leg takedown in the third to beat reymundo vasquez 6-5 lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs wrestling c-g-d new hampton 15 54 final new hampton dominates 54-15. / - and that will do it for our wrestling coverage in 2017... but of course we are heading back to the mats.. as soon as the wrestlers do.. and will follow them the rest of the way... for iowa guys.. that's at wells fargo arena.... and in minnesota.. we will be at the x as well. / ot vs:6-1 osage green devils 7-3 rockford warriors - alright whitney.. thank you. - lets shift gears to the basketball floor. - safe to say the osage boys.. have found the holiday spirit... drew olson returned from injury earlier this week. osage at rockford boys-vo-5 lowerthird2line ot:osage at rockford rockford, ia - tonight the devils are looking for their 7th victory of the season at rockford. - warriors up 11 at the half.. here comes osage in the 3rd quarter...colin klapperich open in the near corner.. give him all three of those. - more team green... nice feed inside to dylan aschenbrenner. ... and dylan musckles in two more. - folks... we have ourselves a ball game. - kaden lyman makes a couple of game changing plays late in the third quarter.... this drive... is so tough... but the junior gets it to go. - time winding down in the quarter... lyman saves it from going out of bounds... and then fires.. from the baseline.. three ball is good. - so we go the 4th.. osage.. answers right back..its aschenbrenner from the block..devils within three. - but the play of the game.. is right here...jake staudt with the steal... and he takes it the other way for the score. - rockford needed a win.. and they got a win... 59-51 the final. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball osage rockford 51 59 final cs at newman boys-vo-1 lowerthird2line ot:central springs at newman mason city, ia - lets stay in the tic east.... and head to newman... it's the knights and central springs. - newman ball, brady gatton to josh fitzgerald-- dishes it back he goes of the glass for two. - later.. fitzgerald picks up the loose ball keeps it himself for the biggg dunk. - isaac fettkether pass down court to fitzgerald-- who finds justin fausnaugh open... great shot there - newman go up eight oh to start the first....fausnaug h keeps this one himself for two more. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball central springs newman 26 81 final - newman wins this one 81 to 26... they won six straight. / ic liberty at charles city-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:ic liberty at charles city charles city, ia - the charles city boys have won 5 straight... taking on iowa city liberty tonight. - pick this one up in the 3rd quarter... c-c told me they were cold early.. but they stayed confident... and here they come...theres bradley andrews. - then on the other side... noah schlader connects on a triple. - i told you folks.. they got hot in a hurry..jack molstead pulls up... theres three of his 17. - his teammate mike cranshaw... tied him with 17 points... and charles city.. pulls into winter break.. with 6 straight wins... 56-43.xxx lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball ic liberty charles city 43 56 final ic liberty at charles city-sot-3 lowerthird2line ot:jack molstead charles city junior jack molstead: yeah that's what we wanted, we didn't want that feeling of going 5-2 into the break, instead of 6-1 that loss would have hit us pretty hard, but now we got that win, we are pretty confident going into the next game. sports tease-vo-4 sports tease-vo-3 - and with that... lets take our first time out... grab a drink of water... and get a bite to eat. - brian tabick is taking his microphone and his appetite to newman.... for tonights taste of the town segment. when we think of christmas food... its ham... its potatoes.. its pie.. and its cookies. - but for our guy brian tabick... when he thinks of christmas food... he thinks of the concession stand. - so we know he's excited for his segment tonight. - we are going to newman... for tabick's taste of the town.xxx tabicks taste of the town-pkg-3 lowerthird2line ot:tabick's taste of the town mason city, ia well i only ate half a sandwich for lunch today so needless to say i'm a little bit hungry and i didn't even make it out of mason city before i had to stop at the newman concession stand to find out what a hungry night eats the newman consession stand has hot dogs and fresh popcorn, but one thing they have that most consession stands don't, bosco sticks. join me now is the head chef kyle langere kyle you said the bosco sticks and what you have to get what makes them so special their new kids love them their cheesy and bread and what else do you need for kids despite being new-- this gooey goodness is popular, infact so popular... can i get some bosco sticks? natural sound i got the last pack natural sound join me now is the official taste tester cameron black cameron if it is before it makes him so good well they're fresh out of the oven the cheese is makes bread taste even better perfect let's give it a try i'll give it a 9 10 out of 10 there we go. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. cs at newman girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:central springs at newman mason city, ia - alright brian thank you.. lets head in the gym... it's the newman girls against central springs. -lets start with the road team... morgan kelley wide open in the corner and she drains the three ball. - a lot of great scorers on display in this game....payton olsen looking to answer back and she does. - panthers not done yet-- kaylee parks drills the triple. - newman answers...olsen keeping it herself-- past the defense and great drive to the tin for two... olsen has 20. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball central springs newman 56 44 final but parks and the panthers are too much-- morgan finds kaylee.. for two of her 29. - central springs wins 56 to 44. / good bye-3-shot-2 - and with that.. .we are saying goodbye to sports overtime 20-17. - i don't get to tell them enough... but i am thankful for the hardwork that brian tabick and whitney blakemore put in every friday night. - i have a blast working with them. - happy holidays to you at home... we will you see in 20-18.... when sports o-t returns.