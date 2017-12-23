wx_icon Mason City 19°

wx_icon Albert Lea 16°

wx_icon Austin 16°

wx_icon Charles City 21°

wx_icon Rochester 14°

Clear

Minority-Owned Businesses

As a way to close the opportunity gap locally, the diversity council in Rochester is launching a new blog to highlight such businesses.

Posted: Fri Dec 22 17:03:45 PST 2017
Updated: Fri Dec 22 17:03:45 PST 2017
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Minority-Owned Businesses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

research shows that businesses owned by women and minorities face similar disparities when it comes to securing loans and investments. that's according to the u-s small business administration. minority owned-vo-1 minority owned-vo-2 as a way to help close that opportunity gap locally...the diversity council in rochester is launching a new blog that highlights such businesses...like phen jewelers...whic h is featured this month. the woman behind the idea tells us she's always tried to be mindful of where she's spending her money.xxx minority owned-sot-1 minority owned-sot-2 "i spend a lot of time being conscious of where i go out to eat, where i will buy jewelry because i think it's important to put money in the pockets of people that i want to succeed." we'll have a link to the minority business spotlight blog on kimt dot com.. kimt.com:local news just look for this story under local news. / next on

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events