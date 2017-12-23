Speech to Text for Prayers for Elliot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

nine year old who has captured the hearts of many across our area. as elliot burgos continues to fight for his life this christmas...peop le are showing him support in many different ways. elliot xmas-stnger-1 kimt news three's emily boster is catching up with elliot's family...to see how they're keeping their spirits high during this difficult time.xxx elliot xmas-llpkg-2 elliot xmas-llpkg-3 emily - shanda burgos, elliot's mother would tell you their door here at their home in mason city has become a revolving one as people from all over the area have been stopping by this christmas season. elliot xmas-llpkg-5 shanda - there's that part of us little bit of wonder if this could be our last. through smiles and tears--shanda burgos knows they don't have all the time in the world with their son anymore. elliot is battling brain cancer ...and now...his family is doing their best to just keep him comfortable now. lowerthird2line:shanda burgos elliot's mother shanda - we just try to take every day one step at a time we just really hope that's not going to to be the case for us. knowing that is there in the back of our minds we try to make every day special. elliot xmas-llpkg-6 so to make every day count--they've opened their door to several people from across the area in order to brighten elliot's days. that includes those from the iowa national guard -- parking out front with their trucks--giving an elliot a chance to check everything out. along with area law enforcement finding santa and having him stop by to say hello. shanda - like i said its overwhelming, its really shocking how he can touch so many people in so many places its amazing. what's even more amazing shanda says is that they haven't even had to ask for help. saying--just this week they went to minnesota for elliot to receive treatment and get supplements--mo ments after they left they were told to come back. an "angel" as shanda described it--paid for their whole visit. shanda - it was overwhelming when someone hands you back an envelope full of cash that you just paid that we took our tshirt money sales and that's what we were going to do with it. when asked if she expects gestures like that to happen--shanda can't help but get choked up saying no and its unbelievable that that's the third time that's happened. shanda stresses there's just one thing they're asking "santa" and others for. shanda - most importantly the prayers because in the end that's what its about for us is all the prayers we're getting for elliot and its not just here its across country. emily - shanda told me it comes down to the little things lately like just the other day elliot gave her a smile she hasn't seen in months and for her that was the best christmas gift. in mason city, emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3. / / and just to give you an idea on how many people elliot's story has touched..his facebook page - prayers for elliot - has nearly six thousand likes. videos posted on the site have been viewed by the thousands. / /