Speech to Text for Holiday Stress

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

women and christmas-bpclip-2 the holiday season can be a very stressful time for many. but a new study by mayo clinic shows one gender can get a little more stressed out than the other. kimt news three's brian tabick has more for us. he joins us now live in mason city to explain...brian?x xx women and christmas-lvo-3 raquel according to data collected by mayo clinic women get more stressed out than men during the holiday season and one of the reasons? magainzes you can pick up at the checkout line. brian story-lvo-1 brian story-lvo-2 the study says that holiday cook magazines in particular show eleborate foods and decorations and the articles inside instruct women to make the perfect meal or find the perfect gift. the data shows more than twice as many women do all of the work during the holidays than men do. one woman we spoke with says people shouldn't worry so much - epsecially about the magazines. xxx brian story-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:nicole mcdonough nora springs, ia youre not a magazine and your not martha stewart so to try to be just adds more stress most families are understanding that your cake isn't going to look like it came off the betty crocker magazine or something like that. mcdonough also says people need to realize that the holidays are about family and friends. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. a mayo clinic doctor says to relax this holiday season you should try reading a book...taking deep breaths...or having lunch or a phone date with a friend. / he's