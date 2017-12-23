Speech to Text for Man Charged for Fatal Crash

with homicide by vehicle has posted bond. thomas parcher of charles city is charged for the death of tonya martin. fatal crash-vo-2 fatal crash-vo-3 the crash happened on 190th street and zinnia avenue in rural cerro gordo county. around 2 a-m sheriff kevin pals says parcher lost control of the vehicle...and it rolled several times into the ditch. martin was ejected and died on scene. parcher's charge means he's accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and unintentionally causing the death of another person. xxx fatal crash-sot-2 fatal crash-sot-3 kevin - obviously right before the holidays is terrible because everyone is going to associate that with christmas the survivors of the loved ones from here on out. three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. parcher and the other passenger suffered no injuries. homicide by vehicle is a class b felony.