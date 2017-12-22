Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 weather Forecast (12-22-2017)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

brandon wx weather-main-6 weather-main-5 now that the snow has passed, it's all about the cold air moving in from canada. tonight, we fall to around 11 degrees with partly cloudy skies. for the weekend, we remain mild, if you will, with highs in the lower 20's but not a whole lot of sunshine . saturday and sunday night will see lows in the single digits. for christmas day, some of the clouds will clear with very cold air settling in. highs will be in the upper single digits with lows monday night around -4. as no more snow is expected through then, some of us will not be seeing a white christmas, especially in north iowa, since there will not be 1" of snow on the ground. we get stuck in a cold pattern with highs the rest of the week only maxing out in the middle teens with lows in the single digits. snow chances return starting wednesday night. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower double digits. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. saturday: partly sunny. highs: near 20. winds: northwest becoming west at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy. lows: upper single digits. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. thank you brandon. / ots:weather-related crashes road.png weather crashes-grx-4 law enforcement agencies in iowa and minnesota are