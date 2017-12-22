Speech to Text for Increase in fire deaths in Minnesota

fire deaths-stngr-2 alarming new statistics from the minnesota department of safety show a spike in the number of fire deaths this year compared to 20- 16. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in rochester with more.xxx increase in fire deaths-lvo-2 raquel - we're not even through the holiday season which historically is the most dangerous time for fires and already this year the number of fire deaths has surpassed last year's total. increase in fire deaths-lvo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file fire deaths spike in minnesota kimt news 3 fifty six people have died in fires in minnesota in 2017 - which is a 30 percent increase over last year's 43 deaths. that number is also significantly higher than the 34 fire fatalities in iowa so far this year. local fire officials say these statistics underscore the need to continue their focus on fire education and prevention.xxx increase in fire deaths-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:capt. holly mulholland rochester fire department "we would much rather prevent fires than have them happen and a working smoke detector could be what saves your life. early detection, fast response and getting out immediately is the best way to stay safe, to not be injured and avoid possible death in a fire." the leading cause of fatal fires in minnesota continues to be careless smoking. live in the rochester studio - deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. the three leading causes of house fires are cooking - heating and open flames.