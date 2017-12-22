Speech to Text for Walz joins the picket line

what started as a one day strike turned into seven days of unpaid time off for s-e-i-u workers at mayo clinic health system in albert lea. now a federal lawmaker from the area is showing support by jumping right into the picket line with them. k-i-m-t news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us in rochester with the latest. raquel - it is the third day of what union members are callling-the mayo christmas lockout. now with the support of u-s representative tim walz - their demonstration in albert lea continues. mayo clinic and s-e-i-u workers stated that they knew before going on strike that replacement workers would be hired for a seven day contract-not allowing union members who participated in the strike back in. though the congressman says he can respect mayo's negotiations - he does not agree with the lockout. us rep. tim walz (dfl) minnesota "i think they're making the wrong decision. i think they're making the wrong decision for the patients in this hospital with these qualified people out here, i think they're making the wrong decision having a two year contract still hanging out there and i think in this community it's the wrong decision to not try and show something of a good faith effort back to these folks". all six d-f-l candidates for governer have shown their support by joining the picket line this week. mayo has agreed to come back to the bargaining table with negotiations set to take place on december twenty eighth. live in the rochester studio - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. thank you brooke. the union workers are finishing up their picket right now. they say they plan to return to work on tuesday.