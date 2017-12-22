Speech to Text for Two fire departments get grants from IA DNR

two fire deparments will be afforded the opptunity to purchase new equipment thanks to the iowa department of natural resources. the iowa department of natural resources forestry fire program... in cooperation with the the u? s? forest service has awarded over 2?hundred thousand dollars in grants to 92 of iowa's rural fire departments. the purpose to help the department provide aid and protect properties from wildfires. rockford volunter fire department was awarded 3500 hundred dollars and the fire chief explains how they will benefit from it./// this year we were fortunate enough to be selected and we purchased... well we are going to purchase a slide in unit to build another fire rescue rig for going off road in filed and grass fires." the britt fire department also received a grant for 3,470