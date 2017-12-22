Speech to Text for Coalition for Rochester Area Housing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

an issue impacting many in rochester. a lack of affordable housing. and now...a coalition is being formed to tackle the problem. affordable-vo-1 lowerthird2line:community coalition for rochester area housing rochester, mn the coalition for rochester area housing will be made up of representatives from the rochester area foundation...the city...olmsted county...and mayo clinic...and other groups. the goal is to make sure all residents have access to a stable and affordable place to live.xxx affordable-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jennifer woodford president of rochester area foundatoin "we need input, we need advice, we need expertise and we plan to bring that all together over the next few years as we really make an impact on the housing crisis that we've been facing for many years here in rochester." the coalition has a goal of raising six million dollars. mayo clinic has commited to donating four million of that. / ots:river city renaissance project