Winter Weather Reaction

Local residents react to the first big snowfall of the season.

Posted: Thu Dec 21 20:59:51 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 21 20:59:51 PST 2017
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

is creating a nice wintery scene across our area. weathery-vo-1 lowerthird2line:snowy scene mason city, ia a dusting of snow is covering the sidewalks...stre ets...and parked cars in mason city. and while many people are grateful this didn't turn into a huge snowstorm...oth ers are a little disappointed.xxx weathery-sot-1 weathery-sot-2 it's a little underwhelming, i was kind of hoping for a little more ground cover for christmas, but i'm also ok with it because i have to travel a little for work. / plows-vogrx-1 lowerthird2line:snow

