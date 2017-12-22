Speech to Text for Local highlights 12/21

are out for iowa wrestlers today.. and we have two local teams in the polls. - lake mills is 5th in class 1-a. - and crestwood is 14th in 2-a. cs at cc wrestling-vo-5 cs at cc wrestling-vo-3 - lets go matside... in charles city... its the comets and central springs. - but before we get to the highlights... you have to see this... the panthers coaching staff is all kinds of festive. - over on the charles city side... its more of the same... this is so fun. - and.. in charge of the dual tonight.. its ref-a-clause. - lets get to the action.. at 145 pounds lucas garl.. wins his match... with a pin... this one comes in the second period. - one of the comets best wrestlers is dylan at 160 pounds... tonight dylan starts a nice c-c rally with a pin. - at 170.. its the comets do every star.. ciana sonberg... her fall.. also comes in the second period... and charles city is back in the dual. - but... zack attack... saves the day for central springs... first at 182.. zach ryg climbs through.. for two... he wins with an 11-0 major. - and then his bash brother...zach santee... uses this takedown late in the third.. to secure a 7-6 victory. - panthers win the dual... 43--31. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs wrestling central springs charles city 43 31 final al wrestling at 10-vo-3 al wrestling at 10-vo-2 - the albert lea wrestling team is off to a 10 and oh record in dual meets so far...remember this is also paul durbahn's first year in charge of the tigers. - the other important piece of news this winter.. is a brand new class for a-l. - the tigers are jumping from class double a... to triple a. - that means a new path to the season ending state tournament... but still some familiar challenges along the way.xxx al wrestling at 10-sot-vo-7 lowerthird2line:jake johnsrud albert lea senior jake: never like to shy away from competition but go away from kasson, now we have valley and anoka, tough teams up there, it was just whoever we wanted to go and beat. lowerthird2line:new test for the tigers albert lea, mn lowerthird2line:paul durbahn albert lea wrestling coach paul durbahn: there is part of us that wants to go after kasson this year and try and knock them off, but this transition will be good for us and the very competitive schedule that we have. lowerthird2line:rivalry wrestling kimt news 3 sports - the tigers return to action tomorrow night at austin. - we will have highlights sports overtime at 10. / - and tomorrow night's show will be our finals sports o-t of 2017. - but a handful of hoops teams are moving their games up one day... maybe allowing an extra night for the holiday weekend. wh at rock boys-vo-4 wh at rock boys-vo-2 - but that means we do have some exciting highlights tonight.. including.. west hancocks trip to rockford. - give lucas weiland a ton of credit in this game... he was open a lot... and he takes advantage.. that three is good.. more from him in a second. - rockford rallies... kick out to the corner....alex schreiver.... nothing but net on a baseline triple. - rockford's next three pointer is short... but thats no big deal.. because kaden lyman is hanging out in the paint... rebound.. and putback. - max rooney.. adds two more.. with a pretty little floater in the paint. - but remember that weiland guy from west hancock.. the eagles find him again.. for another three.... quality road win for the eagles... 68-63. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs basketball west